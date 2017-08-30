A photo of the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Harvey has launched a debate about gender roles on Twitter.

On Monday, Matt Walsh, a columnist for conservative, Glenn Beck-founded news platform TheBlaze tweeted a photo of a Houston Police SWAT officer carrying a mother and her child after rescuing them from their home: "Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says."

Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/oX85v67FaY - Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 28, 2017

The tweet quickly went viral, with some on social media expressing frustration at Walsh using the photo to comment on gender dynamics.

Can we not just appreciate a kind gesture from a gentleman WITHOUT making it a gender issue? - Sara Denman ✈ (@sara_elizzy548) August 28, 2017

Others pointed out that the photograph simply showed a person his job—and a decent thing for another person.

Oh so let's say a man is hurt, should I not protect him and carry him to safety because that's not how it 'ought' to be? - Hanna Fridén (@HannaFriden) August 29, 2017

One user pointed out that there are plenty of female first responders and emergency relief workers.

Oh so we should tell these women to stop saving the world and go home and wait for their man. got it. pic.twitter.com/PPy0dsLwVn - Amber Alexander (@KetchupSnowman) August 29, 2017

And, of course, no Twitter thread would be complete without a Star Wars reference.

student cradles and protects master. the force protects both. this is how it ought to be, despite what the empire/sith lords say pic.twitter.com/IJ0yKSBXeB - large marge (@legsmcgeephoto) August 30, 2017

Finally, an actual gender studies professor weighed in. Christina Wolbrecht, associate professor in the Department of Political Science and director of the Program of American Democracy at the University of Notre Dame, responded to Walsh's message in a series of 12 tweets.

I was going to stick w sarcasm but as an actual gender studies prof, there's just so much to unpack here, I can't help myself. THREAD! 1/ https://t.co/et7L7oClqe - Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

Here's her full response: