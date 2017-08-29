MPW
Search
Fortune 500Western Digital Is Buying This Flash Storage Company
A Western Digital office building is shown in Irvine, California
Fortune 500Apple’s Hollywood Negotiations Could Be in Trouble
Device And Controller Product Shoot
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Electric VehiclesRenault-Nissan Is Partnering With Dongfeng to Make EVs in China
CHINA-FRANCE-ECONOMY-AUTOMOBILE-RENAULT
Music

Taylor Swift’s New Video Smashes Adele’s Record

Chris Morris
9:32 AM ET

Goodbye "Hello."

The video for Taylor Swift's new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," has shattered streaming records, jettisoning Adele's "Hello" from the top spot. In less than 24 hours, T-Swizzle's feisty, self-mocking clip racked up over 30 million views on Vevo. As of 9 am ET on Tuesday, that number stands at more than 52 million on YouTube.

That's a tremendously good omen for Swift's upcoming album reputation, due out Nov. 10. High consumer interest can translate to strong sales of physical media —something that's increasingly rare in today's streaming music world. And Swift, like Adele, is one of the few consistent moneymakers the music industry has.

The record number of video views continues the pas de deux between the pop divas. In 2014, Swift set the Vevo record with "Bad Blood," garnering 20.1 million views in the first 24 hours. The next year, Adele claimed the spot as "Hello" was watched 27.7 million times during its first day in rotation. That video went on to top 100 million views in five days, another record Swift should easily shatter.

While some people hate Swift's new song, it's an undeniable monster hit. Spotify says it has been streamed 23 million times, and three-day download sales neared 246,000.

The big Adele/Swift battle to watch, though, is album sales. Adele sold 3.4 million in one week with 25. The question is increasingly looking less like "will Swift top that?" and more like "by how much?"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE