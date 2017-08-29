Hurricane Harvey Has Displaced Hundreds of Pets. Here’s How You Can Help

Photography
Search
kikChat Service Kik to Launch $125 Million Cryptocurrency Sale
TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2016 - Day 3
Sarah PalinWhy the ‘New York Times’ Beat Sarah Palin in Court
Conservatives Gather For Annual CPAC Convention
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
copyright infringementRubik’s Cube Maker Is Suing Toys “R” Us Over Knock-Offs
Rubik's Cube
US-WEATHER-STORM
People board a Harris County Sheriff airboat while escaping a flooded neighborhood during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas.Brendan Smialowski — AFP/Getty Images
US-WEATHER-STORM
US-WEATHER-STORM
A woman holds her dog as she arrives to high ground after evacuating her home due to floods caused by Tropical Storm Harvey along Tidwell Road in east Houston
Harvey
Joe Garcia
A resident and his dog wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston
Dogs are seen in a kennel after being rescued from the flood waters of tropical storm Harvey in east Houston
Harvey
An evacuee holding two dogs reacts after his rescue by Texas National Guardsmen from severe flooding due to Hurricane Harvey in Cypress Creek
Destruction And Flooding After Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Dog is rescued from the flood waters of Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place
US-WEATHER-STORM
Harvey
Belinda Penn
Isiah Courtney carries his dog Bruce through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place
Flooding As Harvey Plunges Houston's Thriving Economy Into Years-Long Crisis
John Cathy Cservek
NEWS: AUG 28 Hurricane Harvey
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Destruction And Flooding After Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast
Harvey
Joshua Garcia and Jesse Cardenas carry some rescued dogs into an evacuation center after Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas Gulf coast with rain causing widespread flooding
Flooding As Harvey Plunges Houston's Thriving Economy Into Years-Long Crisis
A rescue helicopter hovers in the background as an elderly woman and her poodle use an air mattress to float above flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey while waiting to be rescued from Scarsdale Boulevard in Houston
A woman carries her dog into a collector's vintage military truck to evacuate from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson
Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast
Harvey
People and their pets are rescued from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey on a boat in Dickinson
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
A couple of evacuees carry their dogs into the the George R. Brown Convention Center after Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas Gulf coast with rain causing widespread flooding
Sam Speights
Harvey
US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY
People walk through water to a staging area to evacuate from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson
Evacuees are airlifted in a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter after flooding due to Hurricane Harvey inundated neighborhoods in Houston
Hurricane Harvey
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast
Los Angeles Times
People board a Harris County Sheriff airboat while escaping a flooded neighborhood during the aftermath of Hurricane Har
... VIEW MORE

Brendan Smialowski — AFP/Getty Images
1 of 40
Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey Has Displaced Hundreds of Pets. Here’s How You Can Help

Kirsten Korosec,Kacy Burdette
5:11 PM ET

The path of Hurricane Harvey, which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, has ravaged Houston and greater region of southeast Texas, flooding roadways and forcing thousands of people—and their pets—to flee their homes.

The storm, which the National Weather Service says brought more than 25 inches to portions of southeast Texas since Thursday night, has already had deadly consequences. Storms like this can be hard on animals too, which are often lost amid the chaos of an evacuation. Many have been abandoned; there have been reports of journalists and rescuers finding dogs chained to trees outside, for example. And even when owners do their best to take their animals with them, there can be additional hardships because shelters typically don't allow pets.

Related

Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane HarveyNAACP Is Monitoring Harvey Response to Make Sure Minorities Get Equal Treatment
Hurricane Harvey
NAACP Is Monitoring Harvey Response to Make Sure Minorities Get Equal Treatment

The Red Cross allows service animals but pets are not allowed, according to information on its website. However, the Red Cross says people can either call their local Red Cross office or ask a shelter worker when you arrive and they will work with partners in the community who can open a pet shelter nearby.

There has been no shortage of reports recounting efforts to rescue people and animals. And in at least one case, two dogs spotted on a roof helped rescue workers find their owner trapped inside his garage.

Social media has proven a crucial tool for documenting some rescue efforts and for folks helping reunite pets with their owners.

Even wild animals, like these baby squirrels are being tended to.

And as Fox reporter Greg Groogan notes, one lucky pig.

A storm tracker who lives in Austin, Texas used social media to help find this dog's owner. The displaced dog jumped into his Jeep during the storm.

Still, even with many positive stories of rescue and reunited pets, many more animals are lost. Some shelters were affected by the flood waters and have been forced to evacuate.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas says it took in 123 un-owned cats from The Cattery Cat Shelter in Corpus Christi, which was forced to evacuate. The SPCA of Texas' Animal Rescue Center was able to take in the cats thanks to financial support from Empowered by PetSmart Charities Emergency Relief, in West Dallas. The SPCA of Texas says it's prepared to intake up to 300 animals affected by Hurricane Harvey if needed, and will evaluate capacity on a daily basis after that. You can donate at www.spca.org/give or sign up to adopt a displaced animal at www.spca.org/foster.

The organization has also posted information for owners on pet-friendly hotels, restaurants, and boarding facilities.

The Humane Society of the United States, GreaterGood.org, Wings of Rescue, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have also organized to provide support. The organizations are working to fly dogs and cats that were already in Texas shelters before the storm to other centers out-of-state. This will help make room for lost and abandoned pets, reported USA Today.

Lost Dogs of Texas is posting photos and information of pets that have been found during the storm, and subsequent flooding. Here are links to animals found in the Houston area. Another Facebook page focused on lost dogs in the coastal bend area is another good resource that is posting photos of found dogs and has helpful links for people needing rescue or who want to help.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE