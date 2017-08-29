MPW
Search
HollywoodHollywood Is About to Post Its Worst Summer Box Office in Recent Memory
Empty Movie Theater
Donald TrumpThe Roots of Trump’s Hypocrisy
President Trump Holds Joint News Conference With President Of Finland
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Major League BaseballHere’s How MLB Uses Videoconferencing for its Biggest Games
2017 World Baseball Classic Pool F: Game 6 - United States v. Dominican Republic
MPW

‘It’s Sad.’ Melania Trump’s Office Pushes Back After Footwear Controversy

Alana Abramson
3:48 PM ET

Melania Trump's office is pushing back after the first lady ignited some controversy by emerging for her visit to hurricane-stricken Texas in a pair of stiletto heels.

"It's sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes," the First Lady's spokesperson told Fortune.

The First Lady and her husband are in Texas for the day, touring the Emergency Operations Center in Austin and participating in a briefing on Hurricane Harvey, which officials said has killed nine people.

The First Lady did step off of Air Force one in Texas wearing running shoes. But the image of the First Lady in stiletto heels as she walked to Air Force One had already made the rounds on social media, with some opining about the optics of wearing expensive footwear to visit a state ravaged by the worst flooding in its history.

But those commenting on her choice of shoes also faced criticism on social media for caring about her footwear and overlooking the point of her visit.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE