Leaked Memes Show How Google Employees Responded to the Anti-Diversity Memo

Earlier this month, Google software engineer name James Damore wrote an internally circulated memo questioning Google's pro-diversity policies. The 10-page document, called "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber," set off a debate about the necessity of gender diversity at Google and—after it was leaked to the press—across the business world.

Damore argued, among other things, that women's psychological differences that make them unsuited for the engineering work that is core to Google ( googl ) . Trying to recruit greater numbers of women, Damore argues, hurts the company.

Several high-profile Googlers, including CEO Sundar Pichai , YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and the company's chief diversity officer Danielle Brown, published lengthy statements. Those not in the company's c-suite found other ways to show their support of female colleagues—including creating memes.

Courtesy of Google

The memes were shared internally via an internal company site called Memegen, where employees post jokes about current events and company news. While the majority of those who post on the site—and who are depicted in the meme templates—have historically been white men, Googlers recently came up with Memegen(der), a campaign to introduce templates showcasing gender and racial diversity.

Memegen(der) was revived after the memo release, inspiring the gems above. The spirit of the memes has stayed true to Google's pro-geek culture, often featuring female characters from film and book series such as Star Wars , Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones.