Here’s How Much Cheaper Whole Foods Groceries Are Today

Consumers on Monday began to feel the impact of Amazon's $13.7 billion Whole Food acquisition, as prices on several of the grocer's goods were lowered following the deal's official close.

"We’re determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone. Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality – we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market’s long-held commitment to the highest standards,” Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, said in a statement Thursday.

Wilke said that Amazon would lower prices Monday on foods including organic apples, avocados, bananas, eggs, and kale, as well as certain forms of salmon and beef.

Amazon's press release did not say exactly how much the prices would be lowered. But according to Bloomberg, the price of a rotisserie chicken at a Manhattan Whole Foods Monday fell by $4, organic avocados by 80 cents, and organic apples by $1.50 per pound.

"This is just the beginning ," said Wilke. "We will make Amazon Prime the customer rewards program at Whole Foods Market and continuously lower prices as we invent together. There is significant work and opportunity ahead, and we’re thrilled to get started.”