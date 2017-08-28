Tech
Search
CommentaryHurricane Harvey: Corporate America Steps Up
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: Rescuers help a man and children from flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Elon MuskTesla CEO Elon Musk Gives Us a Peek At His L.A. Tunnel Project
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Transgender military banTrump Administration Sued Over Transgender Soldier Ban
IRAQ-CONFLICT
Drones

These Shark-Detecting Drones Are Keeping Australian Beaches Safe

Don Reisinger
2:40 PM ET

Australians at beaches across the country could soon have a technology designed to keep them safe from sharks.

An organization called The Little Ripper Group, along with researchers at the University of Technology Sydney's School of Software, have developed a technology that uses drones to identify sharks and alerts humans before it's too late, according to CNET, which reported on the feature on Sunday.

The technology, called SharkSpotter, has two parts: a drone that flies lie over the water to detect sharks, and a megaphone that tells nearby swimmers to exit the water due to the pending danger.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

According to the researchers, the drone, called the Little Ripper Lifesaver, flies over the water and records live video to see what's swimming under the water. Using artificial intelligence technology and a proprietary algorithm, the device's onboard software can determine whether the animals are sharks, dolphins, surfers, and something else. If it's determined the objects are sharks, an alarm is sounded through the megaphone to alert swimmers.

Whether the technology will actually save lives is unknown. But the researchers noted they've been working on it for more than a year and believe that it will safeguard swimmers from possible threats.

They'll have a chance to prove it soon: SharkSpotter will be placed into commission to start patrolling beaches in New South Wales and Queensland starting next month.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE