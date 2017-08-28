Leadership
Search
On LeadingMichael Dell’s Advice to Entrepreneurs: ‘You Better Come Up With Something Unique’
DronesThese Shark-Detecting Drones Are Keeping Australian Beaches Safe
Shark fin
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Elon MuskTesla CEO Elon Musk Gives Us a Peek At His L.A. Tunnel Project
Commentary
Commentary

Hurricane Harvey: Corporate America Steps Up

Ellen McGirt
2:44 PM ET

Major corporations have an essential role to play when natural disasters hit, in both direct relief efforts and over the longer term, as communities heal and rebuild. As the tail end of Hurricane Harvey continues to batter an increasingly desperate Houston area, it’s worth remembering how much good big business can do in times of strife.

Last week, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon announced a $25 million donation to support global disaster relief, in advance of the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. “Hurricane Katrina touched our customers, communities we serve, and our associates in a profound way,” he said an Instagram video posted on his personal account.

McMillon is not overstating the matter. After Katrina hit, the company found ways to step in when FEMA and other agencies failed.

A look back at Fortune's archives tells the tale. I vividly remember when reporting for this story, which was written by former staffer Devin Leonard, hit the newsroom. The opening anecdote stars Jessica Lewis, the co-manager of a Walmart in the Gulf Coast resort town of Waveland, Miss. The entire 7,000 person town was in shreds:

Lewis felt there was only one thing to do. She had her stepbrother clear a path through the mess in the store with a bulldozer. Then she salvaged everything she could and handed it out in the parking lot. She gave socks and underwear to shivering Waveland police officers who had climbed into trees to escape the rising water. She handed out shoes to her barefoot neighbors and diapers for their babies. She gave people bottled water to drink and sausages, stored high in the warehouse, that hadn't been touched by the flood. She even broke into the pharmacy and got insulin and drugs for AIDS patients. "This is the right thing to do," she recalls thinking. "I hope my bosses aren't going to have a problem with that."

Her instincts turned out to be right, though the full story is complex. For a deeper assessment of Walmart’s rapid-fire decision making during and after the storm, you can order the Harvard Business Review’s case study here -- it’s $8.95 and worth the investment. For more on McMillon’s current leadership insights, check out Brian O’Keefe’s recent profile, "The Man Who's Reinventing Walmart.”

Ten years after Katrina, as Texas faces a natural disaster of similarly epic proportions, I expect that businesses will take the lead again.

This prediction is already coming to pass. As Fortune’s Chris Morris reports, companies like Amazon, Google, Home Depot and Starbucks have stepped up with direct cash infusions to relief organizations. In some cases, they are matching employee donations.

Going forward, I believe we'll see more companies, agencies, and constituencies that don't typically work together join forces to collaborate on relief efforts. Sure, caring about customers, communities, and employees is good business. But I predict that when future disasters strike, for-profit institutions will show us they are ready to step up and provide vital expertise and leadership in the face of true suffering.

Let's keep each other posted on this.

Sign up for raceAhead , Fortune’s daily newsletter on race and culture here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE