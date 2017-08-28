Tech
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: Rescuers help a man and children from flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Uber

Expedia’s CEO Is Poised to Accept Top Uber Job

Reuters
1:35 PM ET

Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is poised to accept an offer to be Uber's CEO, according to an internal memo sent to Expedia staff, ending a drawn-out search for the next head of the ride-services company.

"Nothing has yet been finalized, but having extensively discussed this with Dara, I believe it is his intention to accept," Expedia Chairman Barry Diller wrote in the memo seen by Reuters.

Uber could not be immediately reached for comment. The San Francisco-based company has an all-hands meeting at 10 a.m. in which it is expected to discuss the issue.

Travis Kalanick, Uber 's pugnacious co-founder, was ousted as CEO in June after shareholders representing about 40 percent of the company's voting power signed a letter asking him to step down amid growing concern over his leadership and the behavior of senior managers under him.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Uber had chosen Khosrowshahi as CEO.

Khosrowshahi, 48, would take on the daunting task of leading Uber out of a nearly year-long crisis. That includes mending Uber ’s image, repairing frayed relations with investors, rebuilding employee morale and creating a profitable business after seven years of losses.

Shares of Expedia, which Khosrowshahi has run for 12 years, were down more than 4 percent in morning trade.

