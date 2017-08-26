Tech
Search
Donald TrumpTrump, Playing to His Base, Pardons Anti-Immigrant Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Joe Arpaio
Hurricane HarveyHurricane Harvey Threatens Texas Wind Farms — With Too Much Wind
Tropical Storm Slams Into Texas Coast Bringing Days Of Heavy Rains
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane HarveyHarvey Hits U.S. Oil Hub With Massive Winds and Torrential Rain
Texas Residents Prepare As Hurricane Harvey Likely To Boost Gas Prices For U.S. Drivers
China Online Companies
Photograph by studioEAST—Getty studioEAST Getty Images
Facebook

It Isn’t Just You. Facebook Is Down

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:56 AM ET

If you are trying to get on Facebook or Instagram and can't — don't worry, it's not just you. Many social media users are reporting that they can't access either network.

Down Detector reported thousands of Facebook outages Saturday morning, with 44% of users saying they were totally blacked out from the site and 38% saying they couldn't log in.

About 8,000 Instagram outages were reported to Down Detector, with 44% of users reporting news feed issues and 28% of users reporting login problems.

Facebook has not said why the sites are down for those users, but the situation prompted enough of a response to get #facebookdown trending on Twitter within minutes. It also led to people sharing a number of memes as they felt lost without two of the most popular social media networks in the world.

Fortune reached out to Facebook for more information, but has not yet received a response.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE