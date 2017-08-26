Travel
Search
Fortune 500A Big and Expensive iPhone Update May Be Coming Soon
Apple logo in iPhone 4/4s, black background
amazon rainforestClimate Change Fail: Brazilian Government Opens Massive Area of the Amazon to Mining
PERU-ILLEGAL-MINING-INTERDICTION
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Climate ChangeThe EPA Stops Sponsoring Climate Leadership Awards Program
Protesters Converge On Rhineland Open-Pit Coal Mines
Operations At The Port Of Galveston Ahead Of Trade Balance Figures
Photograph by Luke Sharrett—Getty/Bloomberg Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey Leaves 15,000 Travelers Stranded on Cruise Ships

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:34 AM ET

As Hurricane Harvey lingers around the southeast coast of Texas, thousands are stranded as they wait for the storm to pass.

Three cruise ships from the Carnival Cruise Line and one from Royal Caribbean International were scheduled to arrive at the Port of Galveston this weekend, which closed earlier this week in preparation for Harvey's arrival, according to the Miami Herald. About 15,000 people are on the four stranded cruise ships.

The cruise lines are expected to stay near the port and wait until the storm clears, and at least some of them will head to New Orleans to stock up on fuel, water and other supplies, the Herald reports.

Passengers can get off the ship there if they want, according to the report, or wait until the port reopens on the cruise.

Harvey is expected to remain along Texas's Gulf of Mexico coast for several days, and is expected to be one of the worst hurricanes to hit the United States in several years.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE