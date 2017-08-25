How to Celebrate National Dog Day

August 26th is National Dog Day, a holiday designed to honor man’s best friend. To celebrate, there are local events going on around the country ranging from adoption events at local shelters to happy hours at prestigious hotels, complete with doggie champagne.

If you’re looking for a way to toast your four-legged pal, we’ve rounded up some of the ways different groups and businesses are commemorating the big day.

PETA

In honor of the day, PETA released a video of pups who were once abused meeting their new families. Both the of the dogs in the video were found by PETA workers, and are now thriving in their new homes.

“These dogs’ new leases on life mean that they’re treated like canine kings and queens every day of the year,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a statement. “At the heart of PETA’s video is the message that people should have their companion animals spayed or neutered and always adopt them from shelters—never buy them from breeders or pet stores.”

AutoTrader

AutoTrader is releasing a “ New Dog Smell ” car air freshener to commemorate the occasion. While we’re not quite sure what that smells like, the company is making a donation to Adopt-A-Pet.com for each one of the free limited-edition air fresheners that are claimed on its website.

Yappy Hour

Yappy Hours, a Happy Hour where you can bring your pooch, are happening around the country in honor of National Dog Day. One of our favorite offerings is at Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC , which is holding a yappy hour with Bowser Beer (beer for dogs) and champagne from Pet Winery. Furry guests will also enjoy a “treat bar” and photo ops with four-legged Instagram celebrities such as @LordJameson .

Service Dogs

#RedbudWithMyBud Repost 🔁 @ariauber - Beer for me, beer toy for him. 🍻 A post shared by Independence Brewing (@indybrewing) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Speaking of Yappy Hour, Austin’s Independence Brewing is celebrating the day with its Redbud Berliner Weisse. A portion of the proceeds from the summer beer, which is named after a dog park in Austin, have been donated to ServiceDogs.org all summer. It also made dog toys that look like your pup is enjoying a brew right along with you, as well as adult coloring book to help draw attention to the service dog industry.