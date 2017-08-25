Health
Search
BaiduChinese Tech Giant Baidu Is Launching a $1 Billion Fund
Baidu headquarters in Beijing, China.
bill nyeBill Nye Sues Disney for $9.35 Million in Missing ‘Science Guy’ Profits
AOL Build Presents Bill Nye Discusses The #FindYourPark Series With The National Park Service
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
dogsHow to Celebrate National Dog Day
Happy Dog Splashing Through Water
Bob Soulen has parkinsons disease but he still plays in a competitive over 60 softball league
A man with Parkinson's disease. The Washington Post Washington Post/Getty Images
Digital Health

We May Be Able to Treat Parkinson’s Disease With an Implant

Sy Mukherjee
1:33 PM ET

Last year, I reported on Titan Pharmaceuticals and partner Braeburn Pharmaceuticals' milestone Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for an implant to treat opioid addiction. Using Titan's "ProNeura" platform technology—composed of matchstick-sized implants inserted in the upper arm—the companies won marketing approval for Probuphine, which dispenses a medication called buprenorphine for up to six months. This therapy both treats pain while weaning users off of more powerful addictive opioids and presents one option for tackling the opioid crisis.

Now, Titan has been given the FDA go-ahead to launch trials for a long-acting implant with a commonly used Parkinson's disease drug called ropinirole. The automated delivery system could be particularly useful for Parkinson's patients, as the company explains, since a drop-off in symptom control medication levels can make life extremely difficult for people suffering from the disease. Parkinson's symptoms may include tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance.

"While oral formulations of ropinirole have greatly benefitted those suffering from Parkinson's disease, many patients develop serious motor complications and dyskinesias after several years, due to the peak-trough fluctuations of medication in the blood," said Titan executive vice president and chief development officer Kate Beebe in a statement. "Our ropinirole implant is designed to provide continuous, non-fluctuating therapeutic levels of medication for up to three months, potentially offering patients and clinicians a more effective treatment option."

The business strategy is an interesting one. Rather than focusing on the costly and risk-fraught endeavor of new drug development, Titan is essentially looking to make existing treatments more effective—in essence, building a better medical mousetrap.

This essay appears in today's edition of the Fortune Brainstorm Health Daily. Get it delivered straight to your inbox.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE