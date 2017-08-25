Tech
cryptocurrency

Burger King Now Has Its Own Cryptocurrency—the ‘Whoppercoin’—in Russia

Natasha Bach
6:30 AM ET

Burger King in Russia is getting in on the cryptocurrency game, and why not—digital currencies like bitcoin are the hot topic of the summer.

According to New York Magazine (via local Russian news reports), the Russian subdivision of Burger King has launched its own cryptocurrency, aptly called “Whoppercoin.”

Read: This Country May Launch Its Own Virtual Currency

The Whoppercoin launched in tandem with a new loyalty program. For each Whopper burger customers purchase, they'll receive one Whoppercoin in a special cryptocurrency wallet. While the coins’ wider use is unclear, some reports suggest that the Whoppercoin will be accepted as payment at Burger Kings across Russia.

Fortune asked Burger King for comment on the program and will update this story with any further information.

The introduction of the Whoppercoin on August 22 follows reports earlier this summer that Burger King Russia would be accepting bitcoin as payment. Burger King has reportedly issued one billion Whoppercoin tokens to date on Waves Platform, though it is possible that there will be more to come.

For more news on cryptocurrencies you may actually use, check out Fortune's latest franchise, The Ledger.

