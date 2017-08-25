These Are 15 of the Highest-Rated Places to Work

An old NASA logo hangs on a wall at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in a 2016 file image. Marjie Lambert—Miami Herald/Getty Images

Everyone wants to help out their friends — especially friends currently seeking new employment.

But you have to be truly happy with your own work situation to recommend that your friend apply there.

Glassdoor recently came out with a breakdown of the organizations workers are most likely to talk up to friends .

On the job site, reviewers have the option to indicate whether or not they'd recommend the company to a friend. All of the institutions on the list have a "Recommend to a Friend" rating of over 85%, with at least 40 people who weighed in, and at least a 4.0 company rating out of 5.0.

With that in mind, here are some of the most-hyped companies on Glassdoor:

14 (tie). Ceridian

Ceridian is a human resources software company based in Minneapolis.

Company rating: 4.1

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 85%

14 (tie). Ancestry

Based in Lehi, Utah, Ancestry is an online genealogy company.

Company rating: 4.1

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 85%

12 (tie). Zillow

Zillow is a Seattle-based online real estate marketplace.

Company rating: 4.3

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 86%

12 (tie). Square

Based in San Francisco, Square is a financial services and mobile payment company.

Company rating: 4.3

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 86%

11. Great Lakes Caring

Great Lakes Caring is a Jackson, Mississippi-based healthcare and hospice care provider.

Company rating: 4.3

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 87%

10. Guidewire

Based in Foster City, California, Guidewire is an insurance software company.

Company rating: 4.4

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 88%

7 (tie). University of Texas at Austin

Founded in 1883, University of Texas at Austin is a public university based in Austin.

Company rating: 4.3

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 89%

7 (tie). FM Global

Based in Johnston, Rhode Island, FM Global is a commercial property insurer.

Company rating: 4.1

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 89%

7 (tie). PBD Worldwide

Based in Columbus, Ohio, PBD Worldwide is transportation and storage company.

Company rating: 4.5

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 89%

6. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is a research facility in Livermore, California that is largely funded by the US Department of Energy.

Company rating: 4.2

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 90%

5. Google

Google is a Mountain View, California-based technology company.

Company rating: 4.4

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 91%

4. NASA

NASA is the US federal government's agency dedicated to aerospace research and the space program.

Company rating: 4.3

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 93%

3. Morries Automotive Group

Morries Automative Group is a car dealership group based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Company rating: 4.5

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 95%

2. Venterra Realty

Based in Houston, Venterra Reality is a real estate firm.

Company rating: 4.8

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 96%

1. Goodway Group

The Goodway Group is a digital advertising firm based in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

Company rating: 4.9

"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 98%

