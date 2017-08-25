These Are 15 of the Highest-Rated Places to Work

Everyone wants to help out their friends — especially friends currently seeking new employment.
But you have to be truly happy with your own work situation to recommend that your friend apply there.
Glassdoor recently came out with a breakdown of the organizations workers are most likely to talk up to friends.
On the job site, reviewers have the option to indicate whether or not they'd recommend the company to a friend. All of the institutions on the list have a "Recommend to a Friend" rating of over 85%, with at least 40 people who weighed in, and at least a 4.0 company rating out of 5.0.
With that in mind, here are some of the most-hyped companies on Glassdoor:
14 (tie). Ceridian
Ceridian is a human resources software company based in Minneapolis.
Company rating: 4.1
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 85%
14 (tie). Ancestry
Based in Lehi, Utah, Ancestry is an online genealogy company.
Company rating: 4.1
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 85%
12 (tie). Zillow
Zillow is a Seattle-based online real estate marketplace.
Company rating: 4.3
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 86%
12 (tie). Square
Based in San Francisco, Square is a financial services and mobile payment company.
Company rating: 4.3
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 86%
11. Great Lakes Caring
Great Lakes Caring is a Jackson, Mississippi-based healthcare and hospice care provider.
Company rating: 4.3
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 87%
10. Guidewire
Based in Foster City, California, Guidewire is an insurance software company.
Company rating: 4.4
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 88%
7 (tie). University of Texas at Austin
Founded in 1883, University of Texas at Austin is a public university based in Austin.
Company rating: 4.3
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 89%
7 (tie). FM Global
Based in Johnston, Rhode Island, FM Global is a commercial property insurer.
Company rating: 4.1
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 89%
7 (tie). PBD Worldwide
Based in Columbus, Ohio, PBD Worldwide is transportation and storage company.
Company rating: 4.5
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 89%
6. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is a research facility in Livermore, California that is largely funded by the US Department of Energy.
Company rating: 4.2
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 90%
5. Google
Google is a Mountain View, California-based technology company.
Company rating: 4.4
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 91%
4. NASA
NASA is the US federal government's agency dedicated to aerospace research and the space program.
Company rating: 4.3
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 93%
3. Morries Automotive Group
Morries Automative Group is a car dealership group based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
Company rating: 4.5
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 95%
2. Venterra Realty
Based in Houston, Venterra Reality is a real estate firm.
Company rating: 4.8
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 96%
1. Goodway Group
The Goodway Group is a digital advertising firm based in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.
Company rating: 4.9
"Recommend to a Friend" rating: 98%
This article originally appeared on BusinessInsider.com