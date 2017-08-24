Tech
Search
ObamacareObamacare Will Be Available in Every Single County in the United States in 2018
SpaceXElon Musk’s Sexy Spacesuit Is One Giant Leap for Space Tourism
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Whole FoodsCan Amazon Finally Kill Whole Foods’ ‘Whole Paycheck’ Reputation?
JOHN MACKEY PHOTOGRAPHED AUGUST 2015
GameStop

GameStop’s Shares Tumble on Disappointing Profit

Reuters
5:00 PM ET

GameStop, the world's largest video game and gaming console retailer, reported a quarterly profit that narrowly missed analysts' estimates as fewer customers shopped for video games at its stores.

Shares of the company (gme) fell 7.6% to $20.13 after the bell on Thursday.

Although the popularity of Nintendo Switch helped drive console sales at its stores, the growing popularity of downloading games from websites took a toll on its mainstay video game retail business.

Sales in its video game retail business dropped 3.4% to $369.3 million in the second quarter ended July 29, while hardware business recorded a 14.8% jump in sales to $248.4 million.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

To offset the decline in video game sales at its outlets, the company has been trying to beef up its technology brands business, which includes AT&T and Apple authorized retail stores.

Sales in GameStop's technology brands unit rose 7% to $188.3 million, accounting for about 11.2% of its total revenue.

The company's net income fell to $22.2 million, or 22 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 29 from $27.9 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, GameStop earned 15 cents per share.

Net sales rose 3.4% to $1.69 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of 16 cents per share and revenue of $1.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE