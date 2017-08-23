Take a Look Inside One of New York’s Most Expensive Mansions

If you’ve got an endless supply of cash and a love for real estate — have we got the property for you! New York’s most expensive property just hit the market: a $175 million estate in the Hamptons that was built for the Ford family (Yes, the people behind the cars).

Resting on 42,129 acres, the 20,000 square-foot home has 12 bedrooms and bathrooms for all your guests (toilets for everyone!), a greenhouse and a carriage house (with 3 bedrooms of its own), basketball and tennis courts, a 60” Gunite pool and hot tub, and a 6+ car garage.

Besides the honor of being the most expensive property on the market in New York right now, at 42 acres, it’s also the largest ocean-front property in the Hamptons. The epic home has unobstructed views of Mecox Bay to the east, and the Atlantic Ocean to the south, and the back of the home looks out on a pond “where while white swans visit.”

And if the idea of putting all your cash into ocean-front property concerns you (which it shouldn't, because did you see there are swans?), have no fear: the property has “remained untouched by storms for decades.”

Check out more pictures of the property below.