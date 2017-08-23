The New Industrial State: CEO Daily, Wednesday 23rd August

Good morning.
I spent yesterday out in Silicon Valley, visiting two companies whose combined market cap now exceeds $1.3 trillion—more than Exxon, J.P. Morgan, GE and AT&T combined. It reminded me how, not long ago, people in the Valley argued that "big" companies were a thing of the past, and that nimble, venture-backed start-ups would win the future. In fact, "bigness" has become bigger than ever in the corporate world. It just has a different structure and logic.
The new issue of Harvard Business Review has an interesting piece marking the 50th anniversary of the publication of John Kenneth Galbraith's "The New Industrial State," which was one of the rare economic treatises to achieve bestseller status. (The 1960s equivalent of Thomas Piketty's "Capital.") In it, Galbraith warned of the dangers of unchecked corporate power. He felt the giants of the time—AT&T, GM, Standard Oil, IBM—had become the capitalist equivalent of the Soviet government—big, bureaucratic, all-powerful. Because of their control of capital and their marketing might, he said, their dominance would continue to grow.
It was a compelling theory, but turned out to be dead wrong. Those companies peaked soon thereafter, making way for the new breed—Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook—which have grown in scale not because of their control of capital and resources, but because of networking effects and the returns to scale inherent in digital businesses.
Yet the influence of these tech companies on today's economy is surely as great, if not greater, than their predecessors a half century ago. One wonders how Galbraith would have viewed this outcome. He was wrong in his analysis, but not in his belief that bigness would prevail.
• Chevron CEO Watson Is Stepping Down
Chevron CEO John Watson is stepping down by the end of September, according to Reuters' sources. Mike Wirth, the oil giant's Vice Chairman, is likely to be named Watson's successor in a surprising move that would come as major oil and gas companies continue to look for new ways to reduce costs and reign in spending after multiple years of depressed oil prices. Reuters
Tronc Inc., the Chicago-based newspaper publisher formerly known as Tribune Publishing, announced a major shake-up at its flagship paper, the Los Angeles Times, where digital media veteran Ross Levinsohn will take over as CEO and publisher. Jim Kirk, formerly of the Chicago Sun-Times, will also join the newspaper as interim executive editor after Tronc ousted Los Angeles Times veteran Davan Maharaj as editor and publisher while also cutting ties with three more senior editors. Reuters
Macy's has hired Hal Lawton, a senior vice president for North America at eBay, to be the new president of the department store chain. The move comes at a time when Macy's is looking to shake up its slimmed-down senior management with an eye toward more efficient decision making among its higher ranks. The company, which recently reported its 10th straight quarter of declining comparable sales, will also look to the eBay veteran for help in growing its e-commerce business. Fortune
• GoDaddy CEO to Retire
Blake Irving will retire at the end of 2017 after a five-year run as CEO of web hosting company GoDaddy. Current president and COO Scott Wagner will take over as chief executive in January 2018. During his tenure, Irving successfully took GoDaddy public in 2015 while helping to change the negative public perception of the company stemming from years of racy commercials. Fortune
• How Casper Flipped the Mattress Industry
• Uber Drivers Have Received $50 Million in Tips, So Far
Uber customers have given $50 million-worth of tips to their drivers since the ride-sharing company rolled out its optional in-app tipping feature nationwide in mid-July. Uber offered the new feature, which it began testing in three U.S. cities earlier in the summer, in hopes of attracting more drivers after a stream of bad press for the company over the summer. Meanwhile, drivers at rival Lyft have earned $250 million in tips since 2012. Fortune
• Google Play Evicts 500 Apps in Spyware Scare
Google has removed more than 500 apps from its Google Play online store after researchers from the cybersecurity firm Lookout said the apps might contain spyware that could spread to customers' mobile devices. Fortune
