Here’s What We Think We Know About Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8

The worst-kept secret in the smartphone market will finally make its debut in New York City on Wednesday.

Starting at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event from New York. The show, which will stream live on the company's website , will play host to the new Galaxy Note 8, a flagship smartphone that's been the subject of countless rumors and reports over the last several months.

Samsung might have itself to blame for that. The company itself has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be featured at the Unpacked show, and even an invite to the event showed a silhouette of the device, suggesting its design will look strikingly similar to that of its predecessors, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Here's a quick look at the features Samsung's ( ssnlf ) Galaxy Note 8 is expected to offer, based on the rumors and reports circling the Internet.

Design

Samsung itself has all but confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a design that nearly matches that of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

That means the device will have a big screen that nearly entirely covers its face and will ditch the physical home button on the front for a fingerprint sensor on the back. The display will also be curved, according to reports.

Display

Speaking of the display, the Galaxy Note 8's screen should be quite large . According to most reports, the device's display will measure 6.3 inches, making it 0.1-inch bigger than the Galaxy S8+'s 6.2-inch display. The Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch screen.

Stylus Support

You betcha. The Galaxy Note's hallmark is its S Pen stylus, and Samsung is expected to deliver it again in the Galaxy Note 8 . Samsung might also offer some improvements to the S Pen, so users will be able to digitally write and color on the screen with more accuracy.

Power

The Galaxy Note 8 will likely be about as powerful as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. That's because the device is expected to run on the Qualcomm ( qcom ) Snapdragon 835, a processor users would already find in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Camera

According to a slew of reports, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 will be the first from the company to come with a dual-lens rear-facing camera . The feature, which is available in Apple's iPhone 7 Plus, among other devices, will allow users to have more control over zooming features. It should also allow for more dynamic shots.

Operating System

The Galaxy Note 8 will be an Android device that will likely run on last year's Nougat .

Special Software

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come bundled with Samsung's many apps , including its mediocre Web browser. And since it's running Android, users will also find standard Google ( googl ) apps, including Chrome for Web browsing, Google Play for accessing apps, and YouTube, among others.

Special Features

Samsung is rumored to be planning Bixby integration in the Galaxy Note 8. Bixby is the virtual personal assistant Samsung debuted earlier this year with the Galaxy S8 line, allowing users to create reminders and snap photos of items to get more information about them. Bixby has been generally well-received, but comes with some quirks, like poor English language translation , that has been criticized by some users.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung will likely offer an unlocked version of the Galaxy Note 8 that would run on any major wireless carrier, but exactly when is unknown.

At this point, our best guess is that the Galaxy Note 8 will launch sometime within the next several weeks and could cost more than the $850 Galaxy S8+ .

But we'll know for sure tomorrow when the device is unveiled.