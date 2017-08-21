MPW
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Instagram Post Fuels Rumors of a Surprise Album Drop

Chris Morris
11:48 AM ET

Taylor Swift, whose Website went dark and social media accounts shut down last week, has resurfaced with the vaguest of Instagram and Twitter posts. Her fans, predictably, are going nuts.

There's widespread speculation that singer, who recently won a groping trial against a radio D.J., is just about ready to drop her sixth album, which would explain the media blackout strategy. But the clip, which appears to show a snake flicking its tail, could have a double meaning.

Last June, Swift and Kanye West got into a heated feud over lyrics in a Kanye song that assert that the rapper is responsible for her fame.

Swift objected, but West said in a series of now-deleted tweets that she gave the line her blessing.

At roughly the same time, Swift had a post-breakup dispute with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. Detractors soon began spamming her Instagram account with the snake emoji.

Swift frequently uses life events as the basis of her songs, so the appearance of the snake with the rumor of imminent new music has her fans in ecstasy.

Leave it to TSwizzle to steal the sun's spotlight on eclipse day.

Follow FORTUNE