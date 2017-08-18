Term Sheet — Friday, August 18

ET CETERA

Good morning from stormy NYC.

HARASSMENT: One of the many, many problems with male venture capitalists sexually harassing female entrepreneurs is that there is no formal working relationship in these scenarios. Unless they are physically assaulted, the victims of harassment do not have the same legal recourse they’d get if they were coworkers.

That could change in California. A group called the Equal Rights Advocates has sponsored an amendment to the California Unruh Act, proposed by State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, that will make sexual harassment in the investor-entrepreneur relationship illegal. “No matter how well intentioned, decency pledges won’t cut it," Noreen Farrell, ERA’s Executive Director, said in a statement. The NVCA welcomes the bill.

Making it illegal for VC’s to harass entrepreneurs is an important loophole to close. Changing a culture that allows harassment and discrimination to flourish will be more difficult. As a refresher, here are some of the many proposals for how that might happen.

EVERYONE’S A TECH COMPANY: Private tech investments from Fortune 500 companies are growing in every sector, according to CN Insights . In 2014, just 29% of the corporate investments from Fortune 500 companies came from non-tech companies (think Goldman Sachs, Disney, GE and Anthem, Mastercard, Ford and Coca-Cola). To date this year, 51% of the venture-style deals from Fortune 500s came from non-tech companies. In other words, the non-tech corporations are on pace to surpass the investment activity of the tech companies. Financial companies are the most active investor, with Goldman Sachs leading the pack.

CRYPTO: Do you have a cryptocurrency hedge fund yet? Everyone has a crypto hedge fund now. The latest is Lewis Fellas, who you might remember as a portfolio manager at Harvard’s endowment. He’s raising $200 million, according to Bloomberg . That’s at the high end of the 70-odd crypto funds out there. PS. Here’s one bro-y counter-take on the crypto fund mania .

THE BOLD AND THE UBERFUL: (Sorry, I’m still workshopping my soap opera puns.) The Benchmark vs. Travis Kalanick saga continues. Kalanick has filed to dismiss Benchmark’s lawsuit against him. There are all kinds of other complaints in the filing, such as, why didn’t Benchmark say anything about being “fraudulently induced” into approving the board seat when it asked Kalanick to resign? But this is mainly to force the suit into arbitration, arguing that the Delaware Chancery Court “lacks jurisdiction” to resolve it.

Have a great weekend! 😎