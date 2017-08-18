The Pumpkin Spice Latte is the most popular seasonal drink sold at Starbucks. Courtesy of Starbucks

It's almost fall, which means it's almost time for the beginning of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte season. But not everyone is looking forward to the arrival of the popular pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove beverage.

Starbucks baristas have taken to Reddit to share photographs of the arrival of pumpkin spice flavored sauce, warning other workers to prepare themselves for the incoming drink orders.

One Reddit user shared a Snapchat picture they had taken of several bottles of the sauce. The photo had the words "brace yourself" written over it, and the post was captured "Oh. Oh no." Another shared a similar photo with the caption simply reading: "It's here."

As Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is not officially available yet, some Starbucks-working Redditors have faced the wrath of customers irritated that they haven't been able to purchase the fall favorite yet.

"Well the other store made me a Pumpkin Spice Latte," one customer complained to a Reddit user, who wrote: "I just had this [happen] 20 mins ago and needless to say, she walked away unhappy. God dammit other store."

It's not clear which store the unnamed customer meant, but it could have been Dunkin' Donuts, which released its Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier this month.

It's still unconfirmed when the drink, commonly known as PSL, will be released, but the images of pumpkin spice sauce that are shared on social media suggest it will be any day now.