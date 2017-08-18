Venture
Search
solar eclipse 2017Here’s Something You Can See in the Sky This Summer That’s Even Cooler Than the Solar Eclipse
KayakKayak’s Vision for the Future of Online Travel Booking
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Data SheetSteve Jobs Regretted It. Google and Facebook Mastered It. Snap and Blue Apron Are Giving It a Try.
Apple Unveils iPad 2
psl
The Pumpkin Spice Latte is the most popular seasonal drink sold at Starbucks. Courtesy of Starbucks
food and drink

‘Brace Yourself.’ Starbucks Baristas Prepare for Pumpkin Spice Latte Season

Kate Samuelson
11:10 AM ET

It's almost fall, which means it's almost time for the beginning of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte season. But not everyone is looking forward to the arrival of the popular pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove beverage.

Starbucks baristas have taken to Reddit to share photographs of the arrival of pumpkin spice flavored sauce, warning other workers to prepare themselves for the incoming drink orders.

One Reddit user shared a Snapchat picture they had taken of several bottles of the sauce. The photo had the words "brace yourself" written over it, and the post was captured "Oh. Oh no." Another shared a similar photo with the caption simply reading: "It's here."

As Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is not officially available yet, some Starbucks-working Redditors have faced the wrath of customers irritated that they haven't been able to purchase the fall favorite yet.

"Well the other store made me a Pumpkin Spice Latte," one customer complained to a Reddit user, who wrote: "I just had this [happen] 20 mins ago and needless to say, she walked away unhappy. God dammit other store."

It's not clear which store the unnamed customer meant, but it could have been Dunkin' Donuts, which released its Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier this month.

It's still unconfirmed when the drink, commonly known as PSL, will be released, but the images of pumpkin spice sauce that are shared on social media suggest it will be any day now.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE