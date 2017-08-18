Sheryl Sandberg Donates $100 Million of Facebook Stock to Charity

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has recently allotted nearly $100 million worth of her Facebook stock for charity.

A document filed Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows that Sandberg has transferred 590,000 shares of Facebook stock, which Recode reports is worth nearly $100 million, to a fund she uses for charitable giving.

Sandberg has made significant donations to charity in past years as well.

According to Recode, she put $131 million worth of Facebook stock in the Sheryl Sandberg & David Goldberg Family Fund, her philanthropic fund at Fidelity Charitable, in 2016.

Forbes estimates Sandberg's net worth to be at $1.5 billion after this latest donation.