Term Sheet — Thursday, August 17

CROWDFUNDING, 40 UNDER 40, FEES, DRY POWDER

CROWDFUNDING: The JOBS Act, with its crowdfunding provision, was supposed to be kick off a revolution. Now anyone could invest in high-risk startup equity. It was supposed to disrupt the entire business of venture capital. Equity for all!

And then it took four years to implement. Equity crowdfunding for everyone finally became legal last May. And then…. we barely heard a whisper about it. I recently spoke with Indiegogo founder Slava Rubin about what’s going on.

Rubin admits it’s been a slow start to equity crowdfunding in general. “It’s so new that so few people know about this,” he says. “There’s going to be the early adopters who are willing to rake risks and those things will go well or they’ll learn from them ,and then they’ll be able to tell their neighbors or their friends.” Every Indiegogo equity campaign the company has hit its target, Rubin. The company has purposely chosen a diverse group of companies to start with, ranging from software and hardware companies to distilleries, restaurants and even movies.

It’s a tiny part of Indiegogo’s business, but Rubin says it is growing much faster than the core business did in its early days. When Indiegogo launched in 2008, and it took three to four years before the idea of crowdfunding came close to hitting the mainstream. In ten years, Rubin expects equity crowdfunding will have a “massive impact” and be a “game-changer.”

OVERACHIEVERS: This morning Fortune revealed its annual 40 under 40 list of the most influential young people in business. Emmanuel Macron topped the list; Mark Zuckerberg is No. 2.

All the familiar unicorn CEOs and founders are on it: Didi cofounders Cheng Wei and Jean Liu, Airbnb cofounders Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk, Stripe cofounders John and Patrick Collison, Lyft cofounders John Zimmer and Logan Green, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, Wework CEO Adam Neumann, Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann, Dropbox CEO Drew Houston, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Crowdstrike CTO Dmitri Alperovitch, and Eventbrite CEO Julia Hartz.

We’ve also included some unicorn founders that actually exited: Snap cofounders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Carvana founders Ernie Garcia, Ryan Keeton, and Ben Huston, and Chewy.com CEO Ryan Cohen. And some non-unicorn executives and power players: Susan Fowler, JPM’s blockchain guru Amber Baldet, BlackRock’s head of corporate strategy Geraldine Buckingham).

🏆Check it out here.🏆

Also: The most famous (and infamous) 40 under 40 alumni and a profile of Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar .

FEE FUN: Big funds equal big fees, and the limited partners of private equity and venture firms are increasingly frustrated with how expensive the asset classes are to invest in. Some mega-firms have begun charging less than the standard 2% management fee, and others give discounts to longtime anchor LPs. The latest move is to stop charging fees for capital that has not yet been deployed. Currently more than 90% of buyout and growth funds charge fees on committed capital, Private Equity International reports :

“I would be very surprised if in 10 years’ time much more than 50 percent of the asset class was charging on the basis of committed capital,” Richard Clarke-Jervoise, head of the private equity team at multi-family office Stonehage Fleming, told PEI.

MEANWHILE: Private equity funding has hit another post-financial-crisis high of $240 billion in dry powder .

MY BAD: Yesterday’s Term Sheet neglected to mention the fact that in May, Uber extended its onerous 90-day window for ex-employees to exercise their options to seven years. Apologies for the oversight.