Tech
Search
WalmartWalmart’s Massive Tech Investments Drive Another Quarter of Big Sales Gains
Fortune 500Amazon Plans to Hire Another 1,000 U.K. Workers
An employee seals a delivery box with tape with Amazon Prime and Amazon Premium branding at a fulfillment center in the UK.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
UberUber Says It’s Sorry Over ‘Misunderstanding’ in the Philippines
Uber At $40 Billion Valuation Would Eclipse Twitter And Hertz
Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban Wants His Broadcast.com Brand Back

Barb Darrow
8:13 AM ET

Billionaire Mark Cuban reportedly wants to buy back the Broadcast.com brand he sold to Yahoo for $5.7 billion 18 years ago. Cuban wants to use the name for a tweaked version of a private chat app Cyber Dust, according to tech news site The Information.

Cyber Dust—once known as Dust—is available for iOS and Android devices, and bills itself as a safe, private way to chat. The messages never touch a server. Thus, in theory, they won't show up to haunt the user after the fact. Users can screen capture some texts—at least on Android— but not with any identifying characteristics, like the sender or recipient name, according to tech news site The Next Web.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

A revised version of the app will let people pay for the privilege of chatting privately with luminaries like Cuban about issues of the day. Payment would be made via cryptocurrency, another of Cuban's passions, according to the report, which cited an unnamed source familiar with the plan.

Fortune could not reach Cuban for comment.

Related: The Five Worst Internet Acquisitions of All Time

Cuban and partner Todd Wagner launched Broadcast.com in 1995 to let people listen to college and other sporting events over the Internet. Cuban was driven by his desire to hear Indiana University—his alma mater—Hoosiers basketball games after he left the state.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE