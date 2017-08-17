Tech
Search
Fortune 500Microsoft and Google Give Startups Options to Amazon’s Cloud
Horse Racing: 142nd Preakness Stakes
Charlottesville ViolenceHow Companies Can Earn Back Our Trust After Charlottesville
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
OneTimePresident Trump Gives Up On Infrastructure Council
President Trump Departs The White House En Route To New York
okcupid bans christopher cantwell white supremacist
OkCupid announced that Christopher Cantwell is no longer allowed on the service. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
OkCupid

Dating Site OkCupid Just Banned This White Supremacist ‘For Life’

Julia Zorthian
4:50 PM ET

Online dating service OkCupid has banned a prominent white supremacist "for life" after discovering he was using the platform.

Chris Cantwell gained notoriety after appearing in a VICE News segment about last weekend's deadly Unite the Right white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. During the segment, Cantwell used racist and anti-Semitic language, theorized that more violence would occur in the future, and showed a reporter multiple weapons strapped to his body.

OkCupid, which says it verified Cantwell's identity before banning him, publicly announced its decision on Thursday. "We were alerted by another dater on OkCupid who had been contacted by Cantwell recently," OkCupid told Mashable.

"We’ve been public about kicking Cantwell off of OkCupid because of our responsibility to be clear about the human values of our community – who we’re for and the kind of person to person interaction we stand for," OkCupid CEO Elie Seidman told Mashable. "The formula for this one was easy: 'Nazi or supremacist == bad.'”

OkCupid also invited members to report other white supremacists or people in hate groups using the service.

Earlier in the week, Facebook banned Cantwell, along with a page promoting his podcast, from its service as well.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE