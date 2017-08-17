Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
AirlinesHere’s the Difference Between Economy and Economy Plus Seats
airplane with passengers on seats waiting to take off
fraudMan Pleads Not Guilty to Defrauding Facebook, Google of $100 Million
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Microsoft and Google Give Startups Options to Amazon’s Cloud
Horse Racing: 142nd Preakness Stakes
drug prices

House Democrats Start Multiple Sclerosis Drug Price Probe

Bloomberg
4:17 PM ET

House Democrats have started what they called an “in-depth” investigation into the pricing of drugs for neurological condition multiple sclerosis, the latest attempt by U.S. politicians to pressure manufacturers to lower costs.

Seven drugmakers—Biogen, Sanofi, Novartis, Roche Holding, Bayer, Merck KGaA’s EMD Serono unit and Teva Pharmaceuticals—received letters requesting information on pricing strategies from Elijah Cummings and Peter Welch, two representatives who sit on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Related

Key Speakers At The Milken Institute Global Conference
UnitedHealthThe Most Successful CEO of His Generation Steps Down
UnitedHealth
The Most Successful CEO of His Generation Steps Down

Some pharmaceutical companies appear to be “setting new, higher prices in lockstep with competitors—a strategy known as ‘shadow pricing,’” Cummings and Welch said, noting that the average annual cost of therapy had increased to more than $60,000 in 2015 from about $16,000 in 2004.

Shares of Biogen, the only U.S.-based company in the group, were down 3.2% to $284.66 at 3:23 p.m., amid declines in the stock markets Thursday.

Bayer said in a statement that it doesn’t control the cost for patients at the pharmacy, because copays are determined by insurers and pharmacy-benefit managers —an argument that pharmaceuticals companies have long made when facing criticism over drug prices.

“We take a lot of care when pricing a medicine,” said Sasha Damouni, a spokeswoman for Bayer. The Leverkusen, Germany-based company will respond directly to the congressmen, she said.

Teva is “analyzing the request in-depth and plan to respond accordingly and fully cooperate with the Committee, said Denise Bradley, a spokeswoman for the Israeli company.

Representatives for the other drugmakers didn’t respond to requests for comment. The letter was made public after business hours in Europe and Israel, where all companies except Biogen are headquartered.

Merck KGaA, based in Darmstadt, Germany, is unrelated to Merck & Co., the U.S. drugmaker.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE