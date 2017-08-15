Retail
Search
Fortune 500Why Apple’s iPhone Can’t Be Used to Pay for Beijing Transport
CHINA-US-IT-APPLE
Fortune InsidersNetflix Looks Like a Loser. But Here’s Why It’s Probably a Winner
Online Streaming Services
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AirlinesAir Berlin Files for Bankruptcy as Etihad Airways Pulls Financing
GERMANY-AIRPORT-TEGEL
Inside A Home Depot Inc. Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Pedestrians walk past a Home Depot Inc. store in New York Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
Retail

Home Depot Keeps Winning. Here’s Why That’s a Problem for Home Depot

Bloomberg
10:12 AM ET

Home Depot Inc. topped Wall Street’s profit estimates for a 13th straight quarter -- an enviable feat for many retailers -- but it elicited a ho-hum from investors.

After years of thriving during a broader retail slump, the home-improvement chain is having a hard time pleasing shareholders with its results. Even after sales grew faster than projected last quarter and the Atlanta-based company raised its forecast, the shares slipped less than 1 percent in Tuesday’s trading.

Home Depot is contending with sky-high expectations, along with concerns that a robust U.S. housing market -- the source of its growth streak -- may weaken. If home prices begin slipping, consumers will have less money to put toward renovations and less reason to shop at Home Depot.

For now, the company is in “rarefied air, given the current retail environment,” Scot Ciccarelli, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets LLC, said in a note.

The stock initially gained in early trading following the results, then moved lower. As of 9:34 a.m., it was down 0.6 percent to $153.27. The shares had gained 15 percent this year before Tuesday.

Earnings in the second quarter rose to $2.25 a share, topping the $2.21 projected by analysts on average. Sales at stores open for more than a year -- a key benchmark for investors -- rose 6.3 percent. Analysts predicted growth of 4.9 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE