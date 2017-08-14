Leadership
‘We Do Not Support Their Message.’ Tiki Torch Maker Denounces Use in Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally

Maya Rhodan
10:29 AM ET

The company that makes the tiki torches seen in images from white nationalist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend has denounced the use of its product at the protests.

In a statement posted on Facebook Sunday, TIKI Brand said it was "not associated in any way" with the demonstrations, which "deeply saddened and disappointed" the brand.

"We do not support their message or the use of our products in this way," TIKI said in the statement. "Our products are designed to enhance backyard gatherings and to help family and friends connect with each other at home in their yard."

Torch march of white nationalistsEvelyn Hockstein—The Washington Post/Getty Images The Washington Post The Washington Post/Getty Images 

On Facebook, fans of the brand offered messages of support and thanking them for taking a stand against the violence and bigotry that were on display in Virginia. At least one person died and over a dozen others were injured after a white supremacist drove a car threw a crowd of counter protesters. " You guys have more courage and class than our President," one user wrote. " I hate that torches were used as a symbol of hatred. A donation to the victims and families of this tragedy would be appreciated," said another.

Images of torch-wielding white people marching through the streets of Charlottesville were shared on social media throughout the weekend, with many mocking the nationalists use of a suburban/backyard staple for such an event. Others pointed out the irony of avowed white supremacists using a Polynesian-inspired product at their rally.

