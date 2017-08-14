Tech
Search
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Condemns White Supremacists as ‘Criminals and Thugs’ 2 Days After Charlottesville
Trump
AppleHere Are an Apple Employee’s ’11 Rules for Success’
Key Speakers At The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC)
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
kronosBritish Cyber Researcher Pleads Not Guilty to Hacking Charges
PC Hardware Product Shoots
Fortune 500

Facebook Marketplace Opens for Business in 17 European Countries

Reuters
1:13 PM ET

Facebook is stepping up its modest moves into e-commerce by expanding its service for connecting local buyers and sellers into 17 new European markets, the U.S. company said on Monday.

Marketplace, which sits alongside Facebook's mainstay newsfeed, photo, video, messaging and other services, marks fresh competition for community-based e-commerce pioneers such as Craigslist and eBay's (ebay) classifieds business.

Marketplace is being introduced this week in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Launched 10 months ago, Marketplace charges no fees to buyers or sellers and aims to make it easy for users to trade mostly second-hand goods, with the ability to post items for sale via smartphone or computer in less than 15 seconds.

Marketplace, already up and running in a handful of markets including the United States, Britain and Australia, is building on Facebook's buy-sell groups. These draw in about 550 million monthly visitors, accounting for more than a quarter of Facebook's 2 billion global users.

"We want to make it easier to buy and sell, but we also want to make it community based," said Deborah Liu, vice president of Facebook Marketplace.

Prospective buyers can pick a radius for how far they wish to travel to collect purchases, but most transactions are local. Marketplace restricts searches within national boundaries, mainly to avoid language confusion, Liu said.

Facebook's (fb) e-commerce push has yet to make any significant financial impact. The company posted a 45% rise in revenue to $9.3 billion in the past quarter, nearly 98% of which came from advertising on its free services.

Related: Facebook Partnered on Unbranded Moments Clone in China

The low-key Marketplace service had 18 million items posted for sale in the United States in May, the company said, though it was unable to disclose how many items were sold because most transactions take place offline and are paid in cash.

While not an exact comparison, eBay, which operates in more than 30 countries, counted 171 million active users who completed at least one transaction in the past quarter.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE