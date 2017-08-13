Leadership
Search
BitcoinBitcoin Breaks $4,000
SINGAPORE-INTERPOL-INTERNET-CRIME
FinanceHow Energy Hedge Funds Are Making Money as Oil Prices Stagnate
Oil Posts Weekly Decline as U.S. Drillers Resume Expansion
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BrexitBritain Pushes Ahead With Brexit Negotiations
Sunny Daily Life At Southbank of London
charlottesville

The Century-Old Statue at the Center of Charlottesville’s Tragedy

David Z. Morris
12:26 PM ET

In the wake of yesterday’s deadly attack on anti-fascist protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia, some may be wondering – why there? The city is small, with a population under 50,000, and rarely makes headlines. And yet it became the center of attention for white supremacists, thanks to its deep connections to some of the most complex chapters of American history and how it has handled that legacy.

Related

Sunny Daily Life At Southbank of London
BrexitBritain Pushes Ahead With Brexit Negotiations
Brexit
Britain Pushes Ahead With Brexit Negotiations

The immediate trigger for yesterday’s rally-turned-riot was the Charlottesville City Council’s efforts to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, and to rename the park where it stood. The statue was erected in 1924 with funding from Paul Goodloe McIntire, a commodity trader. McIntire also sponsored the creation of a nearby statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, and gave generously to the University of Virginia. The University, in turn, helped define Charlottesville's identity as a liberal bastion in a former Confederate state.

The treatment of Confederate monuments and symbols in the South has become increasingly contentious in recent years. Liberal and progressive groups argue that leaving them intact amounts to a refusal to reckon with the legacy of slavery and white supremacism in the U.S., while some conservatives regard the symbols as more neutral tributes to the sacrifice and valor of Confederate soldiers.

Get CEO Daily, Fortune’s newsletter for leaders.

The decision to remove the statue stirred up local controversy, and quickly attracted the attention of national alt-right and white supremacist activist groups. Many of the white supremacists who gathered in Charlottesville had little connection to the South. Richard Spencer, an alt-right leader scheduled to speak at yesterday’s events, had organized a previous march protesting the statue's removal in May. In July, the KKK also held a rally there.

Spencer, at least, clearly regards the Lee statue less as a symbol of Southern heritage than as a convenient proxy for an explicitly racist agenda. Spencer has said he wanted to make Charlottesville “the center of the universe” for his movement, whose goals include an end to immigration and the establishment of a whites-only “ethno-state”.

Whatever the intent of Spencer and his allies, yesterday’s events will almost certainly make it more difficult for conservative politicians to publicly defend Confederate symbols. In the case of the Charlottesville statue, those defenders have included Corey Stewart, a candidate in the recent Virginia Republican gubernatorial primary and former state chairman for the Trump campaign.

Confederate defenders were similarly set back by violent extremists in 2015, when South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley moved to pull down Confederate flags from the state capitol. Haley, a Republican, was able to push state legislators to approve the flag's removal only after a white supremacist terrorist attack on a Charleston church attracted national scrutiny.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE