Elon Musk: AI Poses ‘Vastly More Risk Than North Korea’

As many in the United States and abroad are watching as tensions grow with North Korea, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk issued a warning about artificial intelligence.
"If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea," Musk tweeted Friday, referencing Kim Jong Un's threat of a missile strike on Guam.
The tweet also included a photo that reads, "In the end the machines will win."
Musk also warned that artificial intelligence should be regulated the same way anything that could pose a danger to the public is.
This is not the first time Musk has warned people about AI.
Just last month, he called it a "fundamental existential risk for human civilization," prompting Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to publicly disagree.
But Musk isn't alone. Bill Gates and Stephen Hawking have also issued warnings regarding AI.
Musk is the founder of OpenAI, which is a non-profit promoting responsible development of artificial intelligence through research and an emphasis on ethics.