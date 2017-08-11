Retail
Search
Silicon ValleySilicon Valley Wants to Change the Way You Fill Up Your Gas Tank
Consumer Confidence Falls On Surging Gasoline Prices
Fortune 500Netflix Raises Prices in This Country
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DataNorth Korea’s Nuclear Threat Doesn’t Phase Samsung’s Shareholders
General Views Of Seoul As Korea Tensions Rise
Halloween Pumpkins in a Pumpkin Patch with Setting Sun
Pumpkin patch in the setting sun donald_gruener Getty Images
the inexorable march of pumpkins

Pumpkin-Flavored Products Are Already Everywhere — and People Are Thrilled

Laura Entis
1:40 PM ET

Pumpkins are polarizing.

Most people are decisively for the spread of pumpkin spice-flavored food, or decisively against. Where you fall has become something of a shorthand for personality-type (basic versus grouchy, to grossly simplify).

The latter camp gets particularly worked up every August, when pumpkin-flavor starts popping up in lattes, beer, and on grocery store shelves. “It’s too soon!” is a common reaction. “Can’t Big Food just let us enjoy our summer in peace, without commercializing a season and prematurely shoving it down our throats?”

Which, I see the point.

At the same time, fall is great. As we head into the soggy, humid dregs of summer, a reminder that crisp, boot-weather is (eventually) coming is welcome. More importantly, pumpkin-flavored stuff is delicious.

I’m not alone in this belief. For every “it’s too soon for pumpkins” tweet, there’s person celebrating the arrival of orange-colored everything.

Real hard-liners, meanwhile, have been obliviously making their own pumpkin creamer all summer.

For all the pumpkin lovers out there, here are seven products available now.

1. Ice Cream

2. M&M’s

3. Beer

4. Cookies

5. Cheerios

6. Ground Coffee

7. PSL lattes

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE