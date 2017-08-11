Pumpkin-Flavored Products Are Already Everywhere — and People Are Thrilled

Pumpkins are polarizing.

Most people are decisively for the spread of pumpkin spice-flavored food, or decisively against. Where you fall has become something of a shorthand for personality-type (basic versus grouchy, to grossly simplify).

The latter camp gets particularly worked up every August, when pumpkin-flavor starts popping up in lattes, beer, and on grocery store shelves . “It’s too soon!” is a common reaction. “Can’t Big Food just let us enjoy our summer in peace, without commercializing a season and prematurely shoving it down our throats?”

Which, I see the point.

At the same time, fall is great. As we head into the soggy, humid dregs of summer, a reminder that crisp, boot-weather is (eventually) coming is welcome. More importantly, pumpkin-flavored stuff is delicious.

I’m not alone in this belief. For every “it’s too soon for pumpkins” tweet, there’s person celebrating the arrival of orange-colored everything.

PUMPKIN SPICE IS BACK @ DUNKIN IM FREAKING OUT I NEED IT AHHH😍😍 - christina tucker (@christinaa_32) August 11, 2017

Real hard-liners, meanwhile, have been obliviously making their own pumpkin creamer all summer.

Homemade Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer 🎃☕️ pic.twitter.com/FG4pZIRoM5 - K e r i (@sh00tToKirill) July 31, 2017

For all the pumpkin lovers out there, here are seven products available now.

1. Ice Cream

Halo Top Just Came Out With Pumpkin Pie Low-Calorie Ice Cream https://t.co/ONABoox2rx pic.twitter.com/7nmifW9OwM - Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) August 11, 2017

2. M&M’s

White pumpkin pie M&M's are already here, so we hope you wanted them. https://t.co/oso17a1jdt pic.twitter.com/0cXPsNM7RM - Food & Wine (@foodandwine) August 11, 2017

3. Beer

4. Cookies

5. Cheerios

As soon as I find em, I'm gonna try em! ~C😍😍 https://t.co/S59ITP8ioY - All Things Halloween (@Spookster13) August 11, 2017

6. Ground Coffee

It’s National Coffee Month! Customer faves World Market® Brand Pumpkin Spice & more are here - 12oz for $ 8.99 each. https://t.co/IeTulUaJ8V pic.twitter.com/8Lnibmna8q - World Market (@worldmarket) August 1, 2017