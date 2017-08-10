Here’s Where to Buy a Giant Inflatable Trump Chicken

An inflatable chicken mimicking US President Donald Trump is set up on The Ellipse, a 52-acre (21-hectare) park located just south of the White House and north of the Washington Monument (rear).

Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images

Heads turned Wednesday when a giant, inflatable chicken that bore a striking resemblance to President Trump popped up in Washington.

Within moments of the bird's appearance on the Ellipse, just south of the White House, it had gone viral. Looking to get one of your own? They're pretty easy to find online.

A Hong Kong-based seller on Ebay is selling a slightly more portable version of the golden coiffed fowl. A 10-foot portable, inflatable version can be yours for just $500 - with free shipping. (At press time, five of the birds were still available.)

That's a bit smaller than the 30-foot "chicken Don" that made in its debut in D.C. (reportedly the handiwork of documentary filmmaker Taran Singh Brar, who says he obtained all the necessary permits to erect the bird), but should still be sufficient for any local protesters.

eBay also has ceramic roosters (they're being called "Troosters" now, by the way) for sale for roughly $50. Or you can grab various other inflatable sizes (up to 33-feet tall) from Chinese online retailer Taobao.

The chickens were originally designed by Seattle artist Casey Latiolais to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (It's the year of the rooster). Given the passion of some anti-Trump protesters, odds are the art is going to outlast the year, though.