Tech
Search
TeslaCheck Out The UI Behind Tesla’s Model 3 Touchscreen
ToyotaToyota Is Delaying the Start of Its Mexico Plant Until 2020
Toyota Motor Co. Plans To Cut Most Internal-Combustion Engines By 2050
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
VenezuelaU.S. Slaps New Sanctions on Eight Venezuelan Officials
TOPSHOT-VENEZUELA-CRISIS-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
Facebook Inc. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg Interview
Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, at Facebook headquarters in California, on July 28, 2017.  Michael Short—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Facebook

Sheryl Sandberg Says Firing Offenders of Sexual Harassment Would Stop it Happening in Future

Joseph Hincks
12:19 AM ET

Companies should have a zero-tolerance policy to sexual harassment, with offenders losing their jobs, Facebook's (fb) Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said Wednesday.

“I think it’s great when people lose their jobs when it happens, because I think that is what will get people to not do it in the future,” Sandberg said in an interview for Bloomberg Television. “And I think this is a leadership challenge. As a leader of a company, there needs to be no tolerance for it.”

Her comments come as a series of sexism scandals have rocked Silicon Valley. One of the most high profile of these occurred at Uber, whose board ousted co-founder Travis Kalanick in June. In a February blogpost, a former Uber employee alleged she had endured sexual harassment at the company, and detailed the permissive culture that let it continue.

For more on sexism in the tech industry, watch Fortune's video:

“People respond to what’s tolerated and what’s encouraged,” Sandberg said when asked what advice she had for Uber's next leader. “And I think a great leader can change the culture of I think almost any company in almost any situation. You put in new policies, you have new procedures, your language is different; I’m always optimistic.”

This week, an employee of Sandberg's former employer Google was fired for circulating a memo that criticized the company's diversity efforts and said biological differences were partly responsible for the lack of women in tech jobs.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE