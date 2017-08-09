Google’s Diversity Crisis, the Padma Lakshmi Trial, and Anita Hill’s Take on Tech

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• Firing under fire. The news that Google has fired James Damore, the engineer who wrote the anti-diversity memo, is prompting a flurry of responses.

This morning, Fortune published one such reaction—from Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube , which is part of Google. In the deeply personal piece, Wojcicki talks about how she has had to confront the idea that there are biological factors that hold women back in tech—a concept advanced in the Damore's memo—throughout her career.

"Time and again, I’ve faced the slights that come with that question. I’ve had my abilities and commitment to my job questioned. I’ve been left out of key industry events and social gatherings," she writes. "I’ve had meetings with external leaders where they primarily addressed the more junior male colleagues. I’ve had my comments frequently interrupted and my ideas ignored until they were rephrased by men. No matter how often this all happened, it still hurt."

She doesn't explicitly address Damore's firing, but her opinion on the subject is clear: "While people may have a right to express their beliefs in public, that does not mean companies cannot take action when women are subjected to comments that perpetuate negative stereotypes about them based on their gender."

Meanwhile, numerous pieces—including Fortune 's own Geoff Smith —have argued that firing Damore does more harm than good. Geoff writes that the company's decision creates two major problems. First, "it supports Damore's thesis about Google not being able to stomach open debate" and second, it "created a martyr who will now be free to parade his victimhood on a much bigger stage." (For more on how that could play out, see this Mashable piece on how the alt-right is valorizing the engineer.) Other critics of the firing have been more sympathetic to some of the writer's actual points.

I'm sympathetic to some of those views, but I still believe Google made the right choice—and that the company had no alternative but to choose a side. Allowing Damore to stay on, or even postponing action, would not have been a neutral course; it would have been received, by Googlers and by the public at large, as a message that the company is accepting of employees who publicly reinforce stereotypes, claim women are generally biologically ill-suited to certain jobs, and insist that Google's push to diversify the workforce "lowers the bar"—implying that at least some of their female and/or minority colleagues are inferior.

True, the decision to fire Damore outs the company as intolerant of some values and ideas, but why do we expect Google—or any company—to be value neutral? If the company chooses to value diversity, the support of its female and minority employees, and the goodwill of consumers, partners, and would-be hires who share its values, that is its prerogative.