MPW
Search
Electric CarsThe Billionaire Who Struck Gold on Cobalt Investments Is Now Turning to Electric Cars
Telsa Reports Quarterly Earnings
Luxury Real EstateFor Sale: The Clampett Mansion from ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’
Coldwell Banker Chartwell Estate
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
North KoreaNorth Korea Says U.S. Will ‘Pay Dearly’ for ‘Heinous’ Crimes
NKOREA-POLITICS-DEFENCE
Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala
Padma Lakshmi attends Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala at Pier 36 on May 2, 2017 in New York City. Photograph by Paul Bruinooge Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Teamsters Hurled Sexist, Anti-Muslim Slurs at Padma Lakshmi’s ‘Top Chef’ Staff

Valentina Zarya
11:45 AM ET

Padma Lakshmi testified Monday in an ongoing lawsuit against four Boston Teamsters, who allegedly attempted to extort the producers of Top Chef for driving jobs.

The Bravo show's host said in court that she was "petrified" and feared for her physical safety. "I felt he was bullying me," Lakshmi said. "I felt he was saying, 'I might hit you.'"

Last week, Top Chef supervising producer Ellie Carbajal testified that the union members “swarmed [Lakshmi’s] vehicle and surrounded it” in an attempt to bully the team into giving them jobs. She recorded a video of the men hurling anti-Muslim, sexist insults at her, calling her a "towel head" and a "c-nt."

The four men—Robert Cafarelli, John Fidler, Daniel Remond and Michael Ross—have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on powerful women.

There were more than 940 reports of potential bias incidents involving the targeting of Muslims between April and June, according to a report released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) last month. Those incidents represent a 91% increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes during the first half of this year, when compared to the same time period in 2016.

A previous report conducted by researchers at California State University’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism found that bias crimes against various minorities and religious groups were up some 20% between March and President Trump’s election win in November.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE