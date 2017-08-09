Tech
Search
pay tvThe U.K. Throws Another Wrench in Murdoch’s Plan to Buy Sky
Murdoch takes part as a judge during a global start up showcase during the WSJDLive conference in Laguna Beach
CEO DailyCEO Daily: Wednesday, 9th August
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
paymentsVantiv and Worldpay Just Agreed Terms for Their $10 Billion Merger
Vantiv Inc. Agrees To Buy U.K. Payment Firm Worldpay Group Plc For $9.9 Billion
India

India Just Blocked the Internet Archive for No Apparent Reason

David Meyer
6:54 AM ET

The Internet Archive provides a hugely useful resource for those who want to see content that's otherwise no longer online, whether that's due to it being taken down or the site that published it going offline. However, for reasons unexplained, the Indian government appears to have blocked access to the two-decade-old service.

As first noted by MediaNama, an Indian tech and telecoms website, people trying to visit the site on Tuesday evening started to find a notice telling them it was blocked, on instruction from the country's Department of Telecommunications.

Related

#CDUdigital Conference In Berlin
facebook appsLifestage, the Facebook App You Didn’t Know Existed, Has Met Its End
facebook apps
Lifestage, the Facebook App You Didn’t Know Existed, Has Met Its End

People have reported the blockage on a wide range of Indian broadband and mobile networks. Typically, when they want to censor a site, governments order internet service providers to block access to its web address. In India, this regularly happens with pornographic websites, sites that promote piracy, and those that are seen as posing a threat to national security.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Internet Archive office manager Chris Butler told MediaNama that the government had not notified the U.S.-based outfit before instituting the block, as it had done when it briefly blocked the site a couple years back.

Butler said Internet Archive had no luck trying to get an answer out of the relevant departments as to the reason for the blockade. "Obviously, we are disappointed and concerned by this situation and are very eager to understand why it’s happening and see full access restored to archive.org," he said.

The Internet Archive has around 273 billion web pages and around three million public-domain books, all searchable through its Wayback Machine. It is quite possible that the archive contains material that's otherwise censored in India, though the reason for its blockage will only become clear when the government explicitly states it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE