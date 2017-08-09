Retail
Search
DiversityRead YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki’s Response to the Controversial Google Anti-Diversity Memo
YouTube Brandcast 2017 Presented By Google - Inside
facebook appsLifestage, the Facebook App You Didn’t Know Existed, Has Met Its End
#CDUdigital Conference In Berlin
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpTrump ‘Starts His Day With a Folder of Flattering News and Photos’
President Trump And Lebanese PM Hariri Deliver Joint Statements At White House
Grand Tasting Presented By ShopRite Featuring Samsung Culinary Demonstrations Presented By MasterCard - Food Network &amp; Cooking Channel New York City Wine &amp; Food Festival presented By FOOD &amp; WINE
Chef Anne Burrell in New York on Oct. 17, 2015. Neilson Barnard—Getty Images for NYCWFF
Food

Cheetos Is Opening a Fancy New York Pop-Up Restaurant for Three Days

Ryan Kilpatrick
5:10 AM ET

Frito-Lay is teaming up with celebrity chef Anne Burrell to finally — let's face it — bring New Yorkers what they really want: a fine-dining menu offering a full range of Cheeto-infused delights.

The company announced Tuesday it will open up a pop-up restaurant, the Spotted Cheetah, in the trendy Tribeca area for three days only from Aug. 15 to 17. The extra-cheesy project is a collaboration between Frito-Lay and Burrell, of Food Network fame. The menu offers items many may have dreamed about making at home, but never dared: Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos-breaded fried green tomatoes, Cheetos-topped tacos and even a Cheetos Sweetos-crusted cheesecake.

For more on restaurants, watch Fortune's video:

Tables at the limited-seating restaurant can be reserved online through Open Table, but it's already completely booked up on all three days. You can still join the waiting list on the eatery's website, however. A three-course meal at the Spotted Cheetah will set diners back about $8 to $22.

According to a press release, the idea to open an upscale Cheetos restaurant was inspired by recipes shared online by Cheetos-lovers, such as Cheetos sushi rolls, Cheetos bagels and cheesy Cheetos pizzas.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE