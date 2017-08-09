Frito-Lay is teaming up with celebrity chef Anne Burrell to finally — let's face it — bring New Yorkers what they really want: a fine-dining menu offering a full range of Cheeto-infused delights.

The company announced Tuesday it will open up a pop-up restaurant, the Spotted Cheetah , in the trendy Tribeca area for three days only from Aug. 15 to 17. The extra-cheesy project is a collaboration between Frito-Lay and Burrell, of Food Network fame. The menu offers items many may have dreamed about making at home, but never dared: Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos-breaded fried green tomatoes, Cheetos-topped tacos and even a Cheetos Sweetos-crusted cheesecake.

Tables at the limited-seating restaurant can be reserved online through Open Table , but it's already completely booked up on all three days. You can still join the waiting list on the eatery's website, however. A three-course meal at the Spotted Cheetah will set diners back about $8 to $22.

According to a press release, the idea to open an upscale Cheetos restaurant was inspired by recipes shared online by Cheetos-lovers, such as Cheetos sushi rolls, Cheetos bagels and cheesy Cheetos pizzas.