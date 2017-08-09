Tech
Search
Washington D.C.FBI Agents Served Search Warrant at Paul Manafort’s Home
Republican National Convention
TrumpWho Does Donald Trump Follow on Twitter?
Via Twitter, Trump Threatens To Cancel Mexico Visit To White House Over Wall
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Amazon Joins Google, Goldman Sachs, and Twitter in This Cloud Foundation
470621983
Fortune 500

How Apple Could Become the First $1 Trillion Company

Aaron Pressman
10:30 AM ET

Apple stock has more or less been on a tear in 2017, rising 38% and giving the company a current stock market value of over $820 billion. But even with the stock hitting an all-time high of almost $162 this week, at least one analyst on Wall Street sees a way for another big rally that would make Apple the first $1 trillion-dollar company.

Amit Daryanani at RBC Capital Markets says Apple's share price would have to rise from its current level to about $192 to $195, depending on the rate of the company's stock buybacks, to reach the $1 trillion value. With Apple trading at 16 times its estimated next year's per share profits, profits would need to increase from an estimated $9 or so in 2017 to $12 in 2019, Daryanani calculates.

"Apple has potential to achieve a $1 trillion dollar market cap and even surpass that over the next 12 to 18 months," writes Daryanani. "We see upside occurring from multiple levers."

Those "levers" to get to $12 per share in profit are revenue increasing from new iPhone models, including a higher-priced premium model, growing services revenue helping to expand profit margins, tighter cost control and strong stock buybacks, he says.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

The prediction comes as anticipation is building among Apple customers and investors that the next round of iPhone updates could be particularly enticing. After Apple mostly stuck with the same external design for three years in a row, the rumor mill is full of leaks that the 2017 lineup will include at least one radically resigned model. Dubbed by outsiders the iPhone 8, iPhone X, or iPhone Pro, the new phone is predicted to have a brighter OLED screen stretching from edge to edge.

Expectations for strong sales of the yet-to-be-announced iPhones have helped push the stock price to its current level. When Apple (aapl) reported results last week for its most recent quarter, Wall Street almost ignored the past sales, focusing instead on what the company's forecast was hinting about the timing of the next iPhone.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE