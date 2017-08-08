Uber Co-Founder Scotches Rumor of Kalanick Return

Whoever the next CEO of Uber might be, it won't be the last one. According to Uber chairman and co-founder Garrett Camp, Travis Kalanick won't be taking the top spot again.

"It's time for a new chapter and the right leader for our next phase of growth. Despite rumors I'm sure you've seen in the news, Travis is not returning as CEO. We are committed to hiring a new world class CEO to lead Uber," Camp said in an email to employees, as reported by Recode and others.

Kalanick, Uber's co-founder and combative face, resigned as CEO in June following not only months of negative press over the company's culture and practices, but also personal tragedy – his mother was killed and his father seriously injured in a boating accident.

"At this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors' request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight," he said at the time. Kalanick remains a member of the board.

Last week, Kalanick was reported as saying he was "Steve Jobs-ing it" – in other words, he would be coming back for a triumphant second stint at the company's helm. However, Camp said this was not so.

According to The Wall Street Journal , Camp didn't brief other board members on the email's contents before sending it out. He is also not part of Uber's executive search committee.

Camp also noted that Uber must "evolve and mature as we improve our culture and practices." The corporate problems that led to Kalanick's ouster included multiple cases of sexual harassment and bullying within the company, the deception of law enforcement authorities with a tool called Greyball , and Kalanick's videotaped argument with an Uber driver over pay rates.

Uber has reportedly narrowed down its shortlist for the vacant CEO post to three, one of whom is former General Electric boss Jeff Immelt. The other two are also male . Earlier approaches to a number of female candidates including Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg and HPE CEO Meg Whitman had reportedly led to nothing.