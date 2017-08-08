The Value of The H-1B Visa

On Point

Well, now we know who wrote the anti-diversity memo

His name is John Damore, and he confirmed to Reuters that he’s been fired for “perpetuating gender stereotypes.” He also confirmed that he’s submitted a charge to the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which accuses Google of shaming him into silence. "It's going to be a hard sell that this activity was either concerted or for mutual aid or protection, rather than simply venting or pitting one group of workers against the others, which does not sound very mutual," a labor law expert told Reuters.

Fortune

Shonda Rhimes is changing television, but you knew that

Do not miss Nicole LaPorte’s terrific profile of Shonda Rhimes, the busiest woman in TV-land. While Rhimes has achieved the clout and name recognition equal to the most iconic creators in the business – think, Norman Lear and David E. Kelly -- she is also using her endless creative juice to tell stories outside of scripted television. Through Shondaland.com, she is building a movement of advocacy and power that is stretching the definition of a typical television career.

Fast Company

Loneliness may be the next public health emergency

There appears to be a strong a connection between loneliness and premature death, and researchers are worried. A meta-analysis of over 200 studies found that people with solid social connections had a 50% lower risk of dying early compared to people who did not have strong social ties, and that loneliness specifically, was an indicator of premature death. The impacts are similar to those related to obesity, say researchers. And as it turns out, Americans are becoming lonelier by the day.

Fortune

Colleges are struggling with new student demands tied to their diverse identities

As colleges admit a more diverse student body, they are struggling to make them feel welcome, reports The New York Times. The results can be painful, as students increasingly demand more input into how their schools operate, including weighing in on housing, hiring, policies, and curriculum. They’re also demanding official recognition of their identities, which include racial, ethnic, religious, sexual, immigrant and low-income categories. And they expect to keep a piece of themselves, rather than blend in. They are “seeing themselves as important being Jamaican-American, as being Indian-American,” says one professor.

New York Times