JetBlue Trolls Office Workers Everywhere With Its New ‘Souvenirs’ Collection

If you didn't already want to bust out of your cubicle, JetBlue's latest collection of office souvenirs will make you reconsider.

The line, which appear to draw inspiration from the 1999 cult-classic Office Space, includes a statue of a desk chair, a plate commemorating the free bagels someone brought to the office that one time, a mug emblazoned with the phrase "let's circle back on that," and a snow globe with a replica of the “copy room” ink jet printer inside. It's a series of visual reminders on all the small but poignant ways office work crushes the soul.

Altogether, the collection has everything the disgruntled employee needs to decorate her cube, and then some.

"If your last good memory is that time free bagels were left in the breakroom, we feel for you. These Office Souvenirs are just our way of reminding everyone there are blue skies and fresh air waiting to provide much happier memories," Heather Berko, the manager of advertising and content at the company, said in a statement. (Thanks, Heather.)

Everything officially goes on sale online Wednesday morning . JetBlue will also have a pop-up event in New York City to celebrate the launch, where we’re guessing those “Last Bagel” scented candles are bound to go fast.