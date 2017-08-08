Retail
Search
Health CareMayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Top List of Best Hospitals in America
CarvanaCarvana, the Amazon of Used Cars, Just Bought a Competitor
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpTrump’s ‘Fire and Fury’ Threat Against North Korea Stopped Wall Street Cold
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-MEDAL OF HONOR
Circle Mug
JetBlue

JetBlue Trolls Office Workers Everywhere With Its New ‘Souvenirs’ Collection

Emily Price
5:37 PM ET

If you didn't already want to bust out of your cubicle, JetBlue's latest collection of office souvenirs will make you reconsider.

The line, which appear to draw inspiration from the 1999 cult-classic Office Space, includes a statue of a desk chair, a plate commemorating the free bagels someone brought to the office that one time, a mug emblazoned with the phrase "let's circle back on that," and a snow globe with a replica of the “copy room” ink jet printer inside. It's a series of visual reminders on all the small but poignant ways office work crushes the soul.

Altogether, the collection has everything the disgruntled employee needs to decorate her cube, and then some.

Related

MillerCoors Brand Beverages Ahead Of Molson Coors Brewing Co. Earnings Figures
BeerCoors Light Wants to Gamify the Way You Buy Beer
Beer
Coors Light Wants to Gamify the Way You Buy Beer

"If your last good memory is that time free bagels were left in the breakroom, we feel for you. These Office Souvenirs are just our way of reminding everyone there are blue skies and fresh air waiting to provide much happier memories," Heather Berko, the manager of advertising and content at the company, said in a statement. (Thanks, Heather.)

Everything officially goes on sale online Wednesday morning. JetBlue will also have a pop-up event in New York City to celebrate the launch, where we’re guessing those “Last Bagel” scented candles are bound to go fast.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE