Tech
Search
petsAmazon and Cesar Millan Present: Audiobooks for Dogs
Corgi puppy
GoogleFired Google Employee Wants to Sue—and He May Have a Case
Opening Day Of Mobile World Congress 2015
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BitcoinBitcoin Just Surged to Yet Another All-Time High
Bitcoin
Fortune 500

Federal Government to Investigate Qualcomm, Apple Patent Tussle

Reuters
3:14 PM ET

U.S. trade officials have agreed to investigate Qualcomm's allegations that Apple infringed on patents with its iPhone7 and other devices, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

The ITC will make its decision "at the earliest practicable time" and will set a target date for completing its investigation within the next 45 days, the commission said in a statement.

Qualcomm filed the complaint in early July, asking U.S. trade regulators to ban certain models of the iPhone that contain so-called broadband modem chips, which help phones connect to wireless data networks, that were not made by Qualcomm. Apple began using broadband modem chips made by Intel Corp in the iPhone 7.

Qualcomm has not alleged that Intel chips violate its patents but says the way Apple uses them in the iPhone does.

Apple, Intel and Qualcomm did not immediately return requests for comment.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

As the ITC considered whether to take up the case, a group representing Alphabet's Google, Amazon.com, Microsoft and Facebook sided last month with Apple, saying Qualcomm's request to bar the import of some iPhones would hurt consumers.

In turn, Qualcomm accused the group of "a coordinated effort aimed at misdirecting" the trade regulators. It said Apple was free to choose chips from a variety of vendors without necessarily infringing Qualcomm's patents.

The fight before trade regulators in Washington is one of several major legal battles involving Qualcomm and Apple. The two companies have cases pending before separate federal courts in California, and Qualcomm also faces a complaint from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE