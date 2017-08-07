Tech
Search
Future of WorkWhy Your ‘Strong’ Password Isn’t That Strong
Log In On A Secure Website
Video GamesThis Type of Video Game May Actually Harm Your Brain
Rear View Of Woman Playing Game On Computer At Home
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Walmart Settles With Insurers Over Crash Settlement Payments to Tracy Morgan
Spike TV's "Don Rickles: One Night Only" - Show
twilio

Twilio Stock Soars on Second Quarter Revenue Surge

John Patrick Pullen
6:57 PM ET

Shares of cloud communication company Twilio soared 10% on Monday after it reported a nearly 50% gain in quarterly revenue.

Second quarter revenue rose to $95.9 million, up from $64.5 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Following the earnings report, Twilio's stock jumped $3.13 in after-hours trading to $ 33.66. In regular trading, before the earnings report, the company's stock gained $1.32, or 4.5%, to close at $30.53.

Related

Log In On A Secure Website
Future of WorkWhy Your ‘Strong’ Password Isn’t That Strong
Future of Work
Why Your ‘Strong’ Password Isn’t That Strong

Investors reacted dramatically different to Twilio's second quarter results from the previous quarter, when the company's shares plummeted 30%. Still, despite Monday's stock performance, Twilio's shares are not yet back to where they were prior to that drop, when they were at $34.39 on May 1. The company's shares reached an all-time high of $70.96 in Sept. 2016. Twilio held its initial public offering in June 2016.

In addition to the improved revenue, Twilio has also attracted more customers so far this year compared to last. As of June 30, Twilio (twlo) had 43,431 active customers, compared to last year's 30,781—an increase of 41%. “Once again this quarter, we saw a large number of companies across a variety of industries place their trust in our platform,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s co-founder and chief executive.

Twilio said it lost $7.1 million in the second quarter, somewhat better than the nearly $11 million in lost in the same quarter a year earlier.

While not a household name, Twilio is responsible for helping deliver a number of popular services. More than a million developers use its platform to integrate features into everything from Airbnb to WhatsApp. Last fall Twilio bought a software maker that can enable messaging features within augmented reality, according to Reuters—a hot area of tech that could soon grow even hotter with the release of Apple's next iPhone.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE