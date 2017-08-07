Retail
Search
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: August 8
Cyber SecuritySiemens Plans to Boost Security on Medical Scanners
Pet scan machine
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Most Powerful Women5 Things to Know About Lara Trump, the President’s Daughter-In-Law
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 17, 2017
Papa John's

Papa John’s Says You Shouldn’t Eat Its Gluten-Free Pizza If You Can’t Eat Gluten

Madeline Farber
3:24 PM ET

If you are gluten intolerant or have celiac disease, don't bother trying Papa John's new gluten-free pizza.

Although the new pizza crust is made with sorghum, teff, amaranth and quinoa, and is also produced in a separate facility than the rest of its pizzas, CNBC reports, Papa John's warned that those with celiac disease or a serious gluten intolerance shouldn't purchase the gluten-free crust. The company said "it is possible that a pizza with Papa John's Ancient Grains Gluten-Free Crust is exposed to gluten during the ordinary preparation process," in a statement to CNBC. The statement advised customers "use your best judgment" when ordering the new menu item.

Related

Marriott New York hotel lobby.
MarriottMarriott Plans to Woo Chinese Tourists in a Venture With Alibaba
Marriott
Marriott Plans to Woo Chinese Tourists in a Venture With Alibaba

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder. If someone with the disease eats something that contains gluten, (which is a protein found in grains like wheat, rye, and barely), it could potentially damage that person's small intestine. About one in 100 people worldwide have celiac disease, according to The Celiac Disease Foundation.

Gluten-free foods have become more popular in recent years, with food sales growing 178% between 2013 and 2016, according to CNBC. And many fast-food chains — like Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack, for instance — have started offering their customers gluten-free options to meet the uptick in demand.

But according to Nikki Ostrower, owner of NAO Nutrition, Papa John's attempt to"get in on the craze" appears to be "inauthentic."

"Anytime a company advertises that a product is gluten-free then anyone who has celiac or gluten intolerance should be able to enjoy it," she told CNBC. "It sounds like Papa Johns is trying to get in on the gluten-free craze in an inauthentic way."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE