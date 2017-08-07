Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
VenezuelaChevron and Other Oil Giants Are Pulling Staff From Venezuela Amid Political Crisis
Voters And Reactions At Polling Stations As President Nicolas Maduro Holds Controversial Elections
IBMIBM to Appeal Order to Pay $78 Million to Indiana
Fortune Magazine Hosts "The Most Powerful Women" Summit In Washington
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TeslaNew Drone Footage From Over Tesla’s Massive Gigafactory
team of doctors walking in hospital hallway
Getty Images Buero Monaco Getty Images
Health Care

A Major Insurer Has Pulled Out of Nevada’s Health Care Exchange

Maya Rhodan
5:02 PM ET

Anthem BlueCross BlueShield health insurance plans will not be available to Nevadans through the state's health care exchange marketplace in 2018, the company announced Monday.

The announcement means Nevada now joins Wisconsin, Indiana, and Ohio as states where Anthem has withdrawn from the health care exchanges formed under former President Barack Obama's signature health care law, as Republicans and Democrats in Congress remain at loggerheads over whether and how to tweak the law — and President Donald Trump vows to let it collapse.

Related

Pet scan machine
Cyber SecuritySiemens Plans to Boost Security on Medical Scanners
Cyber Security
Siemens Plans to Boost Security on Medical Scanners

In its announcement, Anthem said it had spoken with state leaders and regulators, but the deteriorating market, paired with uncertainty at the federal level, led the company to make a "difficult" decision. The Senate recently failed to make good on the GOP's years-long campaign promise to repeal the law known as Obamacare, and insurers say Trump has added to instability in the markets with threats to stop paying so-called cost-sharing reduction subsidies.

In a statement, Anthem, one of the largest insurance providers in the country, said only one off-exchange catastrophic medical plan will be made available in Nevada. According to the Nevada Division of Insurance, catastrophic plans are restricted to low-income residents and residents under 30.

Nevada Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson said in a statement that she is "disappointed" in Anthem's decision, but is optimistic that there will be coverage available for consumers on the exchange throughout Nevada. Even before Anthem's announcement, there were 14 counties in the state at risk of having no insurance coverage available on the exchanges for 2018 enrollment.

“The Division is continuing to work with our state partners on attracting an insurance carrier to serve the 14 bare counties and to support the stability of the market for those insurance carriers who remain," Richardson said. "We are also working with our state partners on a plan to help consumers shop the Exchange market at open enrollment for the 2018 Plan Year and remain optimistic that there will be coverage for consumers on the Exchange throughout the state.”

A Nevada HealthLink spokesperson told Fortune that the approximately 22,000 Anthem consumers in the state will have coverage for the rest of the year, but will be transitioned to similarly priced plans when their current coverage expires.

"Our commitment to members has always been to provide greater access to affordable, quality healthcare, and we will continue to advocate solutions that will stabilize the market and allow us to return to a more robust presence in the future," Anthem's statement said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE