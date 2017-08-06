Fox News has suspended longtime host Eric Bolling following reports that he sent photos of male genitals to multiple female colleagues. An investigation of the allegations, which were first reported by the Huffington Post , is underway.

According to HuffPost, Bolling allegedly texted the graphic photo to at least three of his female co-workers at Fox Business and Fox News, who described them to colleagues as offensive.

Bolling has worked at Fox News and Fox Business since 2007. He has co-hosted the panel shows The Five and The Specialists , and guest-hosted for Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity.

Bolling’s alleged harassment took place several years ago—that is, likely prior to the resignation of former Fox News boss Roger Ailes. Both Ailes and marquee host Bill O’Reilly were drummed out after being accused of sexual harassment by female colleagues.

Ailes, who died in May , was also blamed for creating a culture hostile to women at Fox News. Network owner Rupert Murdoch has signaled a commitment to changing that culture with the help of his sons Lachlan and James. Several other hosts and executives have left or been suspended under similar circumstances in recent months, which could be signs of a housecleaning in progress—or evidence that the problems persist.