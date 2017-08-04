Autos
Search
Dow JonesDow 22,000 and July Jobs Report: Encouraging, but Investors Should Still Be Cautious
Employers Post Most Job Openings In Four Years In June
BankingIs Dodd-Frank Crippling Banks or Saving Them?
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SIGNING
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
YouTubeKarate Kid Sequel Coming to YouTube Red
KARATKID-CTIT-126
F.B.I. Arrests Volkswagen Executive on Conspiracy Charge in Emissions Scandal
Oliver Schmidt, an executive for Volkswagen, poses in this undated booking photo. Schmidt was arrested January 7, 2017 in Florida and pleaded guilty in a connection to a diesel emissions scandal. Broward Sheriff's Office—Getty Images
Volkswagen

Volkswagen Executive Pleads Guilty in Diesel Emissions Scandal

Reuters
11:06 AM ET

Volkswagen AG executive Oliver Schmidt pleaded guilty on Friday in U.S. District Court in Detroit in connection with a massive diesel emissions scandal that has cost the German automaker as much as $25 billion.

Under a plea agreement, Schmidt faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of between $40,000 and $400,000 after admitting to conspiring to mislead U.S regulators and violating clean air laws. He will be sentenced on Dec. 6.

In March, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felony counts under a plea agreement to resolve U.S. charges it installed secret software in vehicles to evade emissions tests.

U.S. prosecutors have charged eight current and former Volkswagen executives.

Earlier this year, Schmidt was charged with 11 felony counts and federal prosecutors said he could have faced a maximum of up to 169 years in prison. As part of his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop most of the counts.

Volkswagen said on Friday it "continues to cooperate with investigations by the Department of Justice into the conduct of individuals. It would not be appropriate to comment on any ongoing investigations or to discuss personnel matters."

As part of the agreement, Volkswagen has agreed to spend as much as $25 billion in the United States to resolve claims from owners and regulators over polluting diesel vehicles and offered to buy back about 500,000 vehicles.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE