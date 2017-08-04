Tech
Search
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Will Be Joined on Vacation By a Drone
U.S. Women's Open - Round Two
Blue ApronBlue Apron Shares Tank On Reports Of Job Reductions
Blue Apron Climbs In Trading Debut After Slashing IPO Price
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Market IntelligenceWhy the Biotech Market Has Come Roaring Back in 2017
US-ECONOMY-STOCK MARKET
SAP

SAP Says Restrictions on New Recruitment not a General Hiring Freeze

Reuters
1:24 PM ET

German business software company SAP denied a media report on Friday that said it has imposed a complete freeze on recruitment in order to meet financial targets this year, while reiterating that it had restricted new hirings in some areas.

Business magazine WirtschaftsWoche said on Friday that SAP had instituted a cost-savings program to control infrastructure spending, corporate purchasing and business travel that was not tied directly to generating sales.

SAP continued to hire new employees in development and sales while reining in on other types of recruitment as well as non-essential travel, the company said. "This is in no way a general hiring freeze," an SAP spokesman said.

WirtschaftsWoche said it obtained a leaked document, marked "strictly confidential" spelling out SAP 's plan, which it said had been decided on July 15 by the company's executive board.

During its quarterly investor call in July CFO Luka Mucic said SAP would hold back on incremental hiring after increasing its overall workforce by 3,000 in the first half of 2017 and 7,000 in the past year to 87,114 in June.

He was seeking to reassure investors after the company reported rapid revenue growth in the second quarter but fell shy of profit forecasts as internal expenses and employee stock option costs contributed to a 27% drop in operating profits.

"So we now have a situation in which we believe that we have, for the moment, everything that we need to drive and scale this business and that should help us in the second half-year," Mucic said, referring to how this would help SAP control costs.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

SAP 's global workforce increased by 9% in the 12 months to end-June compared with percentage rises in the mid-single digits late in 2015 and early 2016, according to company financial reports.

SAP has indicated that the heavy investments it has been making in internet-delivered cloud services and datacentres can begin to yield sustainable double-digit percentage growth rates for operating profits in the coming years, up from current mid- to high-single-digit rates.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE